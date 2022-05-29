Watch: First trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ blasts online

This weekend’s Star Wars Celebration has delivered a ton of exciting reveals, sneak peeks, and teases at what’s to come from the galaxy far, far away in the next year or so. Frustratingly, not much of the footage screened for those in attendance at SWC in Anaheim has been subsequently released online. But that’s not the case with this first-look trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch season two, which you can check out via the official video above.

The Bad Batch launched last May, coming shortly after the introduction of Clone Force 99 — a rogue group of genetically mutated troopers — in The Clone Wars season seven. Set in the wake of Order 66 and the rise of the Empire, the show follows Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, and wayward member Crosshair (all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) as they attempt to protect young female clone Omega (Michelle Ang) from the Empire. Going by this trailer, its sophomore run looks to be even bigger and better than the first.

Image via Lucasfilm / Disney Plus

For one, the trailer promises the returns of a bunch of beloved characters not yet seen on the show. The most notable is Emperor Palpatine himself, with Ian McDiarmid yet again reprising his role as Darth Sidious. Meanwhile, the promo likewise offers glimpses of Commander Cody — spot his telltale orange armor – and the adorable Gungi, the Wookiee Jedi youngling last seen in The Clone Wars. This confirms that, thankfully, he managed to survive the Order 66 purge.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be hitting Disney Plus at some point this fall, after suffering a small delay earlier this year. In the meantime, Obi-Wan Kenobi is on hand to keep us entertained, with new episodes arriving on Wednesdays. This weekend has also delivered new info on fellow upcoming series Ahsoka, Andor, and animated anthology show Tales of the Jedi.