Watch: Groot becomes a god in first trailer for ‘I Am Groot’ animated series

Baby Groot is back, baby! We might’ve loved Adult Groot, and even Teenage Groot got his moment in the spotlight when he helped Thor create Stormbreaker in Avengers: Infinity War, but Baby Groot is unquestionably the most popular incarnation of the talking tree with the limited vocabulary. And now he’s back in his very own spinoff series. Check out our first trailer for animated short-form show I Am Groot via the video above.

Marvel Studios unveiled the teaser during its animation-themed panel at San Diego Comic-Con this Friday. The great news is that fans don’t have to wait long to see the full series as all five short films that make up the first season of I Am Groot are set to drop as one in just a couple of weeks on Aug. 5. Alongside this trailer, the House of Ideas debuted a fresh poster for the show, which showcases the infantilized sequoia chilling with some of his equally diminutive friends.

Check out this new poster for Marvel Studios' #IAmGroot.



All Original shorts start streaming August 10 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/7P9EDPVIVt — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 22, 2022

This minute-long teaser previews an unexpected development for Groot as he appears to become a god to a race of microscopic aliens who worship everything about him, including his gaseous emissions. This is likely just the premise of one of the episodes, however, as we know that others will see Groot interact with the rest of the Guardians. As previously leaked, Bradley Cooper is now 100% confirmed to be reprising his role as Rocket Racoon. Vin Diesel, obviously, once again voices Groot himself.

The good news keeps coming as the trailer was accompanied by a promise that a second season of five additional shorts is already in the works, so there’s plenty more Baby Groot in our future. As for Adult Groot, he’ll return in both The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special this December and next May’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Don’t miss I Am Groot on Disney Plus next month.