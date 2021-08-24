Watch: Kin Trailer Reveals Charlie Cox’s First Role Since Daredevil

Netflix canceled Daredevil in November 2018, and Charlie Cox has been absent from our screens that entire time. Over the last three years there’s been plenty of speculation that the actor was poised to suit up and join the mainline Marvel Cinematic Universe, something that’s only intensified since the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped yesterday.

Incredibly, many fans are swearing blind (no pun intended) that they can recognize a pair of hands in the footage as belonging to Matt Murdock, and it’s long since passed the stage where people aren’t going to be happy if Cox isn’t part of the movie. Luckily, his first project in three years has been confirmed to premiere on September 9th to tide his supporters over, as confirmed by our first look at AMC drama series Kin.

The 38 year-old stars as Michael Kinsella, part of a family that finds themselves embroiled in a war with an infamous Irish drug kingpin played by Ciaran Hinds. The show was co-created by The Last Kingdom‘s Peter McKenna and Altered Carbon‘s Ciarán Donnelly, with the supporting cast featuring Game of Thrones‘ Aiden Gillen, Orphan Black‘s Maria Doyle Kennedy, Peaky Blinders‘ Emmett J. Scanlan and many more.

Intense dramas where a close-knit family finds themselves caught up in a situation that’s spiraled out of control has been prime fodder for almost every network and streaming service during the Peak TV era, and with an acclaimed cast and crew spearheading the project, Kin looks like it’ll definitely be worth checking out when the first of the eight episodes airs in just a few weeks.