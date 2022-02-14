Watch: Lady Whistledown’s back in new ‘Bridgerton’ season two teaser

Lady Whistledown is back in this new teaser trailer for Bridgerton season twp. It seems like an age since the first season of the smash-hit Regency romance series dropped back in December 2020, but we’ll travel back to the ton in just a few short weeks when the next batch of episodes land on Netflix in March. And this latest promo (see above) promises that London’s greatest gossip will be up to her old tricks in season two.

“Did you miss me?” says Julia Andrews’ mischievous narrator, over clips of Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) and various other characters eagerly receiving Lady Whistledown’s latest pamphlet. The teaser then segues into putting the spotlight on the show’s newest couple, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), who looks to have an epic enemies-to-lovers romance coming, going by the loaded glares they share in the trailer.

We also get brief glimpses of Kate’s sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) alongside returning favorites Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Benedict (Luke Thompson), and Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh). “I’ve been sharpening my knives,” warns Whistledown as the trailer ends, before we’re reminded who’s really holding the gossip queen’s pen. It’s Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). But will she be able to keep her identity a secret for another season?

Following her marriage to the Duke in the first run, Phoebe Dynevor will be back in a recurring role this year as Daphne, although on-screen husband Regé-Jean Page is believed to be a no-show. Remember, we’re guaranteed at least two more seasons after this one, as Netflix has already renewed the show up until season 4. A prequel series is also in the works from Shondaland, to focus on the young Queen and her marriage to George III.

Bridgerton is back with eight new episodes on March 25.