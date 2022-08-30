Watch: New ‘She-Hulk’ promo shares the love for the MCU’s groundbreaking superhero sitcom

So how’s everybody enjoying She-Hulk: Attorney at Law so far? We’re now two weeks into the Shulkie era of the MCU’s Phase Four, so we’ve already got a good taste for what’s easily one of the loosest and wildest entries in the Marvel saga to date. While WandaVision dipped its toes into the sitcom waters, She-Hulk is 100% a comedy, complete with annoyingly short 20-25 minute episode lengths.

But just in case you’re one of the few not to give the show a go yet, then this new promo for the Tatiana Maslany vehicle encourages you to correct that oversight right now. The short teaser collects the many glowing reviews She-Hulk has received, including Empire’s claim that it “breaks new ground,” which earns a Jim-like look at the camera from our fourth wall-aware heroine.

So far, across the show’s first two episodes, we’ve discovered how Jennifer Walters became the She-Hulk in the first place, how her superpowered secret was exposed to the world at large. We’ve also had our first meeting with Emil Blonsky, with Tim Roth returning to the role in the flesh for the first time since The Incredible Hulk. Not to mention that Bruce Banner has disappeared off into space, which could be setting up a major storyline for him to come.

The great thing about She-Hulk is that it’s not a six-part miniseries like most of Marvel’s Disney Plus output, as it’ll run for nine half-hour episodes, much like WandaVision before it. That means we’ve still got seven whole weeks of Hot Green Girl Summer left to go. Don’t miss episode three when it makes its streaming premiere on Thursday, Sept. 1.

