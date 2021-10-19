Watch: Ozark Season 4 Part 1 Trailer Teases The Beginning Of The End

Netflix subscribers have been starved of Ozark since March 2020, and the impending return of the acclaimed series is tinged with bittersweetness, as fans resign themselves to the fact it’s the beginning of the end.

On the plus side, the final run of misadventures for the Byrd family will consist of a bumper fourteen episodes, split into two parts. Jason Bateman recently teased that the first half would debut in January, and that’s now been confirmed with the release of the first teaser trailer.

Mark January 21st, 2022, in your calendar, because that’s the day we’ll all be glued to our screens watching Ozark, most likely in one binge sitting. Critical adulation and awards season recognition have tended to follow the show wherever it goes, and that’s very unlikely to change as we begin building to the grand finale.

Jason Bateman has been a revelation in the lead role, wearing many other hats as a director and executive producer, but everyone involved in Ozark deserves immense credit for being part of one of the most visually striking and atmospheric shows to be found on any network or streaming service.

The trailer is light on plot details or anything substantial to chew on, but as an exercise in drumming up anticipation, it’ll certainly do the trick.