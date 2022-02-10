Watch: ‘Peacemaker’ finale promo teases a battle for the planet

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Peacemaker episode seven.

The promo for next week’s eighth episode of Peacemaker teases a battle for the fate of the planet in what promises to be an action-packed, high-stakes finale. The season began with John Cena’s anti-hero drafted into Project: Butterfly, which turned out to be an undercover mission to foil a secret infiltration of Earth by alien butterflies. Now it’s time for Team Peacemaker to destroy them for good. Catch the trailer for episode eight above.

As explained in the last couple of episodes, the butterflies are hard to beat, but their one weakness is their reliance on the honey-like substance they need to survive, which comes from what they call a “cow,” an alien from their homeworld that secretes the stuff. At the end of the penultimate chapter, Peacemaker and his friends finally discovered where the “cow” — more accurately, a kaiju-sized chonky caterpillar — is located.

Going by this promo, then, the finale is set to revolve around the gang besieging the cow’s hideout to deprive the butterflies of their food source, thereby killing them off. And it’s all hands on deck, with Cena’s Chris Smith joined by fellow 11th Street Kids Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), and John Economos (Steve Agee). But can our band of rebels win out over their alien enemies, led by Annie Chang’s butterfly queen?

Something tells us they will, as creator James Gunn seems confident that a second season could be on the way, albeit once he’s wrapped up his commitments to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Whether everyone will survive the showdown is another question, however, seeing as today’s second-to-last episode had a high enough death count as it is.

Get ready for Peacemaker to peace out when its season finale arrives on HBO Max next Thursday.