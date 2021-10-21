Watch: Promo Trailer Reveals Unaired Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S Episode

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S was by far one of the most popular anime to air during the Summer 2021 season. It absolutely left fans wanting more and it looks like they’re about to get their wishes granted!

According to the official website, a special unaired episode titled “Japanese Hospitality (My Attendant Is a Dragon)” is set to be released inside the Volume S Blu-ray Disc and DVD. Volume S will also include all 13 episodes of the Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S Short Animation Series, 3 episodes of Mini Dora SP, and an exclusive bonus Mini Dora EX episode. Talk about a whole lot of new Dragon Maid content!

With a video game for the series also on the way, there’s never been a better time to be a fan.

📢 ＜Miss Kobayashi, May I Have Your Attention~!



Popular manga "Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid" will receive its first game on the PS4/Switch❣



Spring 2022✨

English & Japanese Ver. Release！



Please look forward to more info🐲💘

HP(JP): https://t.co/MGfKTLEaum#maidragon_game pic.twitter.com/caYVtTdZze — 🐲ちょろブレ🐲小林さんちのメイドラゴン 炸裂‼ちょろゴン☆ブレス (@maidragon_game) September 22, 2021

With “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Episode 14: Valentine’s, and Then Hot Springs! – Please Don’t Get Your Hopes Up” also being released originally in a DVD set and still being canon in the series, it’s likely this new episode will be required watching for anyone who wants to be fully caught up on all of the Dragon Maid anime’s story.

While that episode is now available to stream on Crunchyroll, it may be some time before “Japanese Hospitality (My Attendant Is a Dragon)” gets the treatment. The only way to see this special episode of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is to buy Volume S when it releases on January 19, 2022.