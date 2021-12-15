If you want a look behind the scenes at the journey of actor William Shatner making his first trek to space, a new one-hour special from Amazon Prime Video is chronicling the events before, during and after his life-changing flight with Blue Origin. You can watch the trailer for it right here.

The 90-year-old Star Trek actor became the oldest person to enter space aboard the shuttle when he lifted off and touched back down again on Oct. 13.

Among other things the special will explore is Shatner’s growing friendship with Jeff Bezos, who founded both Blue Origin and Amazon. As a child, Bezos was inspired by the original Star Trek series to travel to space, making his facilitation of Shatner going to space a full-circle moment.

Upon returning to Earth, Shatner talked about what an awe-inspiring thing to view the planet in such a profoundly different way.

“My time in space was the most profound experience I could have ever imagined,” he said during the unveiling of the special while appearing at CCXP Worlds earlier this month. “This special documenting my journey gives a dramatic view of that experience, and my hope is that it inspires the world to see we must go to space to save Earth.”

Before Shatner, the previous record for oldest person to go to space was held by aviator Wally Funk, who was part of Blue Origin’s previous inaugural expedition that happened back in July, with Bezos and his brother also in attendance. During that flight, a record was also set for the youngest person to go to space by then 18-year-old Oliver Daemon.