Watch: Sherlock Holmes Gets The Horror Treatment In Trailer For New Netflix Show

Enjoyed Enola Holmes when it landed last September and can’t wait for the sequel? Rewatched all of Sherlock again and are hungry for more? Don’t worry, as Netflix is about to serve up yet another Sherlock Holmes reimagining, as next month sees the premiere of The Irregulars, a surprisingly dark and supernatural twist on the world of the legendary detective that focuses on the Baker Street Irregulars, the homeless kids that Holmes employs to aid him in his investigations.

The first teaser for the drama series is now here and you can watch it in the player above. Instead of featuring footage from the show, though, the stylish promo explores a map of old London town, with an eerie blue energy coursing through it. “A darkness has come to London,” says Sherlock Holmes (Killing Eve‘s Henry Lloyd-Hughes) in an ominous voiceover. Newspaper clippings then tell us that demonic murders have been taking place, leaving the police mystified.

“All hope rests with these unlikely few,” Holmes reveals, referring to the eponymous Irregulars – played by Thaddea Graham (Us), Darci Shaw (Judy), Jojo Macari (Sex Education), McKell David (Snatch) and Harrison Osterfield (Catch 22). Joining Lloyd-Hughes’ Holmes is The Witcher‘s Royce Pierreson as Doctor Watson, while Clarke Peters (His Dark Materials) is the mysterious Linen Man. “If you think you’ve seen horror,” the sleuth concludes. “You know nothing of what it is to be afraid.” Brr.

The official synopsis further teases the series’ “horrifying, supernatural edge,” as you can see below:

“The Irregulars” is a dark, mysterious eight-part drama that follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes. As the crimes take on a horrifying, supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, the Irregulars (based on the Baker Street Irregulars gang from the original books by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle) must come together to defeat larger than life forces.”

Netflix is also believed to be working on an Enola Holmes sequel, and possibly a few spinoffs. Not to mention a separate project titled Sherlock Junior. Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. is expanding his own Sherlock Holmes franchise for Warner Bros. As an iconic IP that’s (mostly) in the public domain, I guess Sherlock is the gift that keeps on giving for studios looking for their next big crossover hit.

Don’t miss The Irregulars when it debuts March 26th on Netflix.