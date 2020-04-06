All roads have led to this.

With the communities united, the Whisperer War is about to enter its final hour. So it should come as no surprise that viewers are eagerly anticipating the premiere of “A Certain Doom, the season finale of The Walking Dead season 10.

Somewhere out there in an alternate universe, we would be counting down the days until Sunday, April 12th – Easter Sunday, no less – when AMC had originally scheduled 10×16 for its debut. Alas, the Coronavirus pandemic had other plans.

As the world grapples with the ongoing crisis, entertainment projects big and small have been delayed or postponed indefinitely. Thankfully, The Walking Dead season 10 finale was one of the few to be pushed into late 2020, and while the Powers That Be have yet to announce a new due date, there are a couple of promos designed to bring the hype. One of which you can check out up above.

So, when The Walking Dead 10×16 does arrive – and it will, we just have to be patient – it’ll bring about the end of the Whisperer War once and for all. And we have a sneaking suspicion that one or two of our long-time favorites will bite the bullet before the year’s end. But don’t just take our word for it…

“We’re not all gonna make it through, but this is the only way.” That’s Daryl there with a grave warning to the communities in the earlier promo we saw. So, while we have to wait a little longer for The Walking Dead‘s true season 10 finale, it seems AMC plans to bump off one or two major characters later this year. Such is the TWD way.