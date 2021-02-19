Watch: New Falcon And The Winter Soldier Promo Begins The 1 Month Countdown

This time next month, fans of the superhero genre are in for a hell of a 24 hours when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney Plus the day after Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives on HBO Max. While the two projects couldn’t be more different on the surface, both promise no shortage of action-packed pyrotechnics to satisfy the audience’s craving for spectacle.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s second streaming exclusive looks to stick much closer to the formula of the big budget blockbuster movies than the altogether weirder WandaVision, with Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes’ solo series hoping to deliver the standard blend of explosive set pieces and witty banter that’s characterized the franchise over the last thirteen years.

Following in the footsteps of Justice League, which released a new teaser yesterday to mark the one month countdown, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has also dropped a brand new promo, and you can check it out down below.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a Marvel Studios' Original Series, kicks off on @DisneyPlus in one month. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/3ivI9s4phc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 19, 2021

In case you didn’t catch the huge branding superimposed all over the footage, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is just one month away. The show was originally scheduled to debut last August, but it was delayed significantly after it became one of the first major Hollywood productions to be shut down as the Coronavirus pandemic swept across the globe.

Plot details are still under wraps, but we know the broad strokes of the story will heavily involve the legacy of Captain America, with the returning Zemo causing havoc once again. Sam might not end up suited and booted as the star spangled Avenger by the end of the first season, but The Falcon and the Winter Solider is poised to play a pivotal role in the MCU’s small screen expansion regardless.