Watch: The CW debuts new trailer for ‘Supernatural’ prequel ‘The Winchesters’

The CW has given fans their latest glimpse at the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters with a new trailer called “Love Story,” ahead of the show’s launch in October.

In this new clip, we get a better look at some of how John and Mary Winchester came to meet, began hunting together, and of course, it has a fair share of monster action.

John and Mary’s relationship is, unsurprisingly, the focus of this upcoming show, which explores the pair who only appeared on the screen briefly in the original series but had massive implications for its story. These two leading roles are played by Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly.

Supernatural fans that have eagerly been awaiting more content will soon be rewarded. Not only is The Winchesters a prequel to the original series, but it is told from the perspective of Dean Winchester, which means Jensen Ackles is back — in a way.

The show was first announced back in May and initially was met with mixed reactions from longtime fans. Some feared that a prequel could cause issues for the continuity of the main series. Others were just excited to see more monster-hunting action.

Whatever camp you fall into, the wait is almost over. The Winchesters will debut on The CW on October 11, and new episodes will release weekly. If you miss it, episodes will be available to stream on The CW app the following day.