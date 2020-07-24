Watch: Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Trailer Reveals Premiere Date

AMC kicked off the three-hour multi-panel of The Walking Dead on the second day of Comic-Con@Home with the release of the first trailer for Fear the Walking Dead season 6. The tense teaser promises lots of drama and darkness to come, as well as revealing when we can expect the run to premiere – October 11th.

The trailer begins with where season 5 left off, with Morgan Jones (Lennie James) bleeding out and left alone, with a swarm of walkers coming for him. You might not think things could get any worse for poor Morgan but, boy, somehow you’d be wrong. The teaser ends with someone putting a bounty on his head, with a sinister-looking hunter agreeing to take the job.

James took part in the FTWD panel along with co-stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades, with TWD Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple and Talking Dead‘s Chris Hardwick moderating. The panel revealed that, while most of the season has already been shot and scripts are written for the rest of the run, they’re still waiting to get the all-clear to go back and finish up the remaining episodes.

October 11th is the latest Fear has ever begun a new season, as previous outings have always started in the late spring or early summer to be wrapped up in time for the parent series to kick off in the fall. This year, however, it’s looking likely that season 11 won’t air until 2021, meaning Fear the Walking Dead has free rein to take up that late-in-the-year slot.

Expect more news to follow today from The Walking Dead panel and the coverage of new spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond. You can catch the virtual chats at Comic-Con’s YouTube channel or stream them live on Twitter.