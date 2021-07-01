Watch: The Walking Dead Season 11 Trailer Teases The Beginning Of The End

The final season of The Walking Dead will no doubt be one to remember. As the conclusion to the core show, it’ll wrap up plot lines that’ve been developing ever since things kicked off back in October 2010. And with a premiere date of August 22nd locked in, the hype machines are starting to heat up.

A recent promo offered us a peek at season 11’s opening two-parter, which is set to reintroduce us to the Commonwealth and showed Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Paola Lazaro (Princess), and Khary Payton (Ezekiel) goofing around behind the scenes. There was also a hint that the action is being kicked up a notch, too, as Payton said he feels like he’s in a cinematic production.

Now, we have some more to chew on, with the above promo landing online today and bringing us a tantalizing tease of what we’re in for. Unfortunately, it doesn’t feature any footage from the new episodes, but it does at least set the stage for the final season of The Walking Dead, which can’t get here soon enough.

New Walking Dead Season 11 Photos Tease Surprising Allies 1 of 5

Of course, given that this is the last run of the show, expectations are through the roof and it’s fair to say that the last few years have been a bit bumpy. That being said, season 10 certainly delivered the goods and then some and all the signs are pointing to a suitably explosive ending for The Walking Dead.

Speaking of which, just because the parent show is coming to a close, that doesn’t mean the franchise itself is done on television. Far from it, in fact. With several spinoffs already airing, and many more to come – not to mention those movies starring Andrew Lincoln – AMC’s zombie drama has a very bright future ahead of it.