What does Liberty Poole look for in a man? Qualities the ‘Love Island Games’ contestant looks for in her life partner, revealed

Do you have what it takes to steal the heart of this 'Love Island Games' contestant?

Liberty Poole found herself unlucky in love time and time again on the inaugural season of Love Island Games, however, she left with something even more valuable than her perfect match and $100,000 — she found a forever friend in the one and only Callum Hole, as well as new qualities that she looks for in her life partner.

According to Peacock, bringing together fan-favorite islanders from various versions of Love Island (from Love Island: USA to Love Island: UK to Love Island: Australia and beyond), Love Island Games gives contestants from all across the globe “a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

Dozens of fan-favorite islanders coupled up with someone from across the pond for the inaugural season of Love Island Games (such as winners Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler, as well as Cely Vazquez and Eyal Booker, Lisa Celander and Curtis Pritchard, Kyra Green and Megan Barton-Hanson and more), and Liberty Poole of Love Island: UK definitely tested the waters as well. While she was partnered up with Callum Hole from Love Island: Australia ever since day one in the villa, she also found a spark with Johnny Middlebrooks from Love Island: USA during her time on Love Island Games, however, that was quickly extinguished as he chose to re-couple up with Jess Losurdo instead of her — poor Liberty!

Nonetheless, Liberty and Callum found themselves coupled up with one another for the entirety of the inaugural season of Love Island Games, after the former and the latter failed to find their perfect match over and over again. Winning the iconic “Heart Rate Challenge” and spending a night in The Hideaway together, Liberty and Callum still did not have any sort of romantic connection with one another, causing them to form a really strong friendship as the show progressed.

While Callum eventually found his perfect match in Deb Chubb (who arrived as one of six bombshells on day 12), Liberty was dumped from the villa as a single woman after losing a high-stakes duel to Jess Losurdo on day 13 — poor Liberty x2!

As mentioned, the 24-year-old did not find her perfect match (nor did she earn $100,000) on the inaugural season of Love Island Games, but after pursuing a wide variety of men within the villa, she is now a girl who knows exactly what she wants.

Photo via Peacock

While Liberty Poole used to go after guys that are “players” (hence the reason she was attracted to Johnny Middlebrooks during Love Island Games), her failure to find a connection within the villa caused her to value different qualities in a man, which she revealed in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.

“I typically do kind of go for that player and focus very heavily on the chemistry and stuff, and I think you guys probably have seen that outlet come out in the show,” Liberty admitted, prior to diving into the details of what she looks for in her life partner post-filming.

She continued passionately, “Looking back, it’s been a learning lesson for me, because it kind of made me think more about what I want from my partner in the future, and I do kind want that fun side with someone,” admitting that it’s okay if the chemistry does not come on day one.

As we saw on Love Island Games, Callum’s one-of-a-kind personality perfectly exemplifies “the fun side” that Liberty is referring to. Because of this, could Callum Hole and Liberty Poole pursue a relationship with one another after all? Only time will tell…

Nonetheless, to watch Liberty’s journey on Love Island Games from start to finish, fans of the Love Island franchise can stream the entirety of the beloved competition series on Peacock as we anxiously await a second season.