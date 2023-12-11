What does the house look like for the inaugural season of ‘Big Brother: Reindeer Games?’

The iconic Big Brother house is getting some extra Christmas cheer this winter, transforming to “Santa’s Lodge” for the inaugural season of Big Brother: Reindeer Games — how exciting is that?

While fans of the Big Brother franchise cannot wait for our favorite summertime show to grace our television screens for the second time this year, the spin-off series will follow a slightly different format than the show we have grown to know and love…

For starters, there will be no live feeds, because the contestants will not be living in the house during the duration of Big Brother Reindeer Games.

Instead, the contestants will compete in three challenges (all of which are pre-filmed) that will culminate in “Santa’s Showdown,” which ultimately determines which player will be eliminated. Even though nine fan-favorite houseguests will compete on Big Brother: Reindeer Games, only four of said houseguests will compete in the highly-anticipated finale to vie for the $100,000 cash prize, so the stakes are definitely at an all-time high.

In addition to the changes that the inaugural season of Big Brother: Reindeer Games has in store, Jordan Lloyd, Derek Xiao, and Tiffany Mitchell will participate as “Santa’s Elves” (replacing the role of the host of the beloved competition series, Julie Chen Moonves), while the rest of the cast consists of Big Brother legends.

Britney Godwin — Big Brother 12 and Big Brother 14

Cameron Hardin — Big Brother 25

Cody Calafiore — Big Brother 16 and Big Brother 22: All-Stars

Danielle Reyes — Big Brother 3 and Big Brother 7: All-Stars

Frankie Grande — Big Brother 16 and Celebrity Big Brother UK

Josh Martinez — Big Brother 19

Nicole Franzel-Arroyo — Big Brother 16, Big Brother 18 and Big Brother 22: All-Stars

Taylor Hale — Big Brother 24

Xavier Prather — Big Brother 23

Last but certainly not least, the Big Brother house itself is undergoing some major changes to get both contestants and viewers into the holiday spirit. Keep scrolling to see what this winter wonderland entails…

Photo via CBS

While the entire house has become “Santa’s Lodge” for Big Brother: Reindeer Games, the Head of Household bedroom is now “Santa’s Office,” the kitchen is now “Mrs. Claus’ Bakery,” and more. Similarly, the competitions will take place in dedicated challenge areas called “The Candy Cane Forest,” “Santa’s Village” and “Santa’s Workshop” — how cute is that?

With the different rooms aside, according to Entertainment Tonight (who got an exclusive tour of the facility prior to the premiere), “Every surface, every wall, every decoration is simply dripping with holiday cheer and wintertime whimsy, something that will undoubtedly be true of the competitions and challenges featured throughout the season.”

To see this Christmas cheer in all of its glory, Big Brother: Reindeer Games will kick off tonight (December 11) with a whopping two-hour episode, which will air from 9pm to 11pm ET/PT on CBS. After that, episode 2 will air on Tuesday (December 12) from 9pm to 10pm ET/PT and episode 3 will air on Thursday (December 14) from 8pm to 9pm ET/PT, while episodes 4, 5, and 6 will air the following Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, following the same times as the week before.

Needless to say, this spin-off is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!