What happened to Brooke Katz? Explained

Beloved Texas news anchor Brooke Katz is no longer on the air — did something happen to her?

TV news isn’t what it used to be in viewership, but news-watchers in Dallas, Texas, were particularly fond of local news anchor Brooke Katz until she suddenly disappeared from CBS 11 News Dallas programming. Did something sinister happen, or did Katz move to another job or city?

To deepen the mystery, Katz is no longer listed on the CBS News Dallas website, and the only clue on her LinkedIn page is she left the station in Nov. 2023.

However, she did post, “I am looking for a new role and would appreciate your support. Thank you in advance for any connections, advice, or opportunities you can offer.”

There’s no word from the station

Not only did Brooke Katz vanish from CBS 11 News Dallas, but there was no word from her former colleagues — all of whom remain on CBS 11 programming — about what happened, nor was there a statement from the station that might clear up the matter.

Fans were used to changes related to Katz before the beloved news anchor seemed to leave the Dallas station. According to Katz’s Instagram, about a year before her final broadcast, she switched from evening to morning coverage, and based on the comments, her fans followed her.

“Can’t wait to see your cheerful smile in the morning,” one fan said.

“A chapter has closed,” Katz said

Brooke Katz gone from @CBSNewsTexas is like having a granddaughter kidnapped. 😔 — dogwhistle (blue check) (@dogwhistle4) November 8, 2023

On Nov. 5, 2023, Brooke Katz may have posted a clue in a happy birthday message to her partner on Instagram. “As one chapter closes, another begins and I cannot wait for my next chapter with you!!!!” she wrote. In response, a fan said, “I miss listening to you on the news😢 such a joyful spirited soul❤️”

So, it seems the experienced journalist is doing fine, and there’s no true crime story developing in Dallas to report. She has probably made some changes in her life. In 2020, Katz posted on Instagram that her mother died, so maybe she’s taking some time off to grieve.

Regardless, Katz seems like a successful news anchor wherever she’s worked, and based on that, she won’t stay off the air for long.

Referring to Katz’s departure on Nov. 8, 2023, someone on X, formerly Twitter, put it plainly when he said: “Brooke Katz gone from@CBSNewsTexas is like having a granddaughter kidnapped. 😔”

We offer our best wishes for this accomplished newswoman.