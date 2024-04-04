What happened to Sheila on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful?’

Has she done the impossible again or did she run out her tricks?

In the chaotic world of The Bold and Beautiful, nothing is ever certain — happy endings, a break from endless drama, a sudden twist in the story, everything is up for a toss of the coin. Everything becomes even more uncertain when the troubling case in question is that of the notorious Sheila Carter, the very incarnation of evil.

Recommended Videos

Sheila had been the reigning bad guy of the soap opera and had been plaguing the already complicated lives of its characters with her penchant for plotting wicked schemes. Famous for her twisted ways, Finn’s biological mother always bested the plans against her, particularly overcoming death with an ease that has bamboozled us on many occasions (remember the bear attack? I was so sure she was dead meat that time!).

And that’s why it is hard to believe — Finn is not making it easier — to believe that she has finally met her maker after outrunning the Grim Reaper so many times like a pro.

Yep, the episodes aired during the last week of February 2024 saw Sheila seemingly biting the dust as she pursued Steffy like a maniac, intent on ending her life, only to be one-upped this time as the former cropped up out of nowhere and stabbed her mother-in-law in the heart. Even the arrival of the paramedics and the heart-racing moment of them finding a pulse didn’t end with Sheila once again rising from the dead as they soon announced that she was dead dead. Capital D and all.

Is Sheila Carter really dead in The Bold and the Beautiful?

Photo via CBS

Well, for starters, she is finally getting a funeral and is in a casket. Then there is the very official TV Insider interview of Kimberlin Brown, who plays Sheila, in both The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and Restless.

“Well, you know, it’s a tough place for me to be in right now; I’m not going to lie about this. I guess if anyone were going to take Sheila down, I’m happy it’s Steffy. I just wish that no one was taking Sheila down. It’s my happy place where I have been so blessed to be for over 35 years. But I’ve had a good run at it, so I’m one of the lucky ones, there’s no doubt about it.”

Hmm. Sounds final, but then why doesn’t it feel like it?

Apart from the fact that a) actors giving interviews about bidding farewell to their adored characters only to come back is nothing new and b) Sheila is no stranger to dusting off death, there are many glaring inconsistencies here that can’t be ignored.

First of all, the closed casket. It can be a choice, but seeing that Sheila sustained no facial injuries or any particularly gory wounds, it seems like an unnecessary decision… unless it is to delay confirming if she is the one in the casket.

Then there are “hallucinations” Finn had been suffering wherein he had been seeing his dead mother everywhere. What if the visions are not the creations of his troubled mind but are just the very alive Sheila messing with his psyche?

Of course, there is the very episode that presented her death. Did we even get a good look at Sheila’s face at any point during her mad pursuit of Steffy? All Steffy saw was a veiled face that looked like Sheila and she attacked in defense. Even after the hood fell off, it was hard to be 100% sure that it was Sheila — it still only looked like her in the dim lighting and all the blood. Maybe this is wishful thinking, so sue me — daily soaps offering good villains are a rarity and Sheila Carter majestically rose to the occasion every time.

Getting Steffy to “kill” her and then guilt-tripping her son about it would be a very Sheila-style ruse to kill two birds with one stone — drive the ultimate wedge between the two and start a new life elsewhere. She has done it before, it’s not like anything is stopping her from doing it again. Will anyone of us be even remotely surprised if the person in the casket isn’t her? Or if she ends up with a brand new identity, plotting and scheming from a distance to disrupt lives that came in the way of her ill intentions?

But for now, her funeral awaits.