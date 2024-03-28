What happened to Sokka and Suki in ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender?’

The world of Avatar: The Last Airbender has no shortage of fan-favorite couples, some which actually became a thing — Kataang fans, you won — and some which didn’t — who knows, Zutara loyalists, your time may still come. One that’s enjoying renewed popularity right now is the Sokka/Suki romance.

In the live-action Netflix series, Suki is introduced in the show’s second episode, “Warriors,” and despite her role as the fierce leader of the Kyoshi Warriors, she immediately develops an emotional connection with Sokka, as the pair bond over being the protectors of their homes — she the Earth Kingdom’s Kyoshi Island and he the Southern Water tribe. Despite Suki only appearing in the one episode, the chemistry Maria Zhang and Ian Ousley share has made them an instant hit with viewers.

Nevertheless, by episodes seven and eight, Sokka has seemingly moved onto a new love interest, Northern Water tribe princess Yue (Amber Midthunder). Trapped under a bad wig that’s leaving the internet comparing her to Ice Spice, Midthunder’s Yue was doomed never to earn the same kind of affection from audiences as Suki — so Netflix viewers are eager to know if the latter could return as The Last Airbender continues.

Sokka and Suki’s relationship in Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, explained

Screenshot via Nickelodeon

In the original Nickelodeon animated series, Sokka and Suki’s first meeting — in season 1, episode 4 — plays out largely the same as it does in live-action. The only major difference is that the pair start out with a much pricklier relationship, due to Sokka’s internalized misogyny — he initially dismisses that women can fight as well as men — a character trait that was, somewhat controversially, removed from the Netflix version.

Creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Brian Konietzko have admitted that Suki was fully intended to be a one-and-done character, but her popularity with viewers ensured that they had to bring her back in season 2. Sure enough, the Gaang bumps into Suki again in episode 12 of Book Two, “The Serpent’s Pass.” With Yue sacrificing herself to become the Moon Spirit in the Book One finale (that’s rough, buddy), Sokka and Suki simply pick up where they left off and are treated as maintaining a long-distance relationship from hereon in.

Tragically, Suki and the rest of the Kyoshi Warriors are imprisoned and impersonated by Azula and her friends for the second half of season 2, which leaves Suki locked in jail for a long stretch. Due to the subsequent invasion of Ba Sing Se, the Earth Kingdom city, Aang’s near-death experience at Azula’s hand, and the gang’s infiltration of the Fire Nation, it isn’t until Book Three episode 14 that Sokka and friends are finally able to free Suki from The Boiling Rock, a merciless Fire Nation prison.

From then on, Suki becomes a fully-fledged member of Team Avatar and accompanies the Gaang during their final battle against the forces of the Fire Nation. Memorably, she saves Sokka and Toph from certain death by rescuing them from a crashing airship. After the conclusion of the war, Suki resumes command of the Kyoshi Warriors, even letting Azula’s former crony, Ty Lee, join their number.

Although Suki doesn’t return for sequel series The Legend of Korra, it is understood that she and Sokka stay together. The Dark Horse continuation comics also expand on what Suki got up to after the events of Book Three.

Could Suki return in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Screenshot via Netflix

With Netflix’s The Last Airbender proving so successful that it’s been confirmed to last for three seasons, it’s fully expected that the live-action will basically mirror the story progression of the original animation. That said, with nary a hint at Aang and Katara having romantic feelings for each other in the first season, there is an open window for the showrunners to switch up the relationship subplots if they so wish, even if they stick to the same major plot points.

Nevertheless, with fans taking both live-action Suki and Maria Zhang into their hearts, it would be a weird move if she isn’t brought back in a major way for seasons 2 and 3. And if they resurrect Princess Ice Spice instead we’ll know that they’ve officially lost their minds.