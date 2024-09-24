What is ’90 Day Fiance’s Tigerlily’s ethnicity?

90 Day Fiance’s Tigerlily has captivated fans since she first appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. It’s easy to see why: Her lavish lifestyle, her previous marriage, and her ethnic background have made her one of the most intriguing reality stars in years.

Tigerlily first caught the attention of viewers for her unique name before catching their ire for entering a marriage they disapproved of. She began a whirlwind romance with Adnan Abdelfattah, a man 20 years her junior, and flew to Jordan to tie the knot soon after. It’s a story we’ve seen all too often in the 90 Day Fiance universe: A couple gets married after knowing each other for a short period of time despite friends and family warning them against it. Both have different expectations in marriage and miscommunications arise.

As for Tigerlily and Adnan, given posts on their Instagram accounts, we know the marriage happened, but viewers are already making bets on how long the two stay together.

Trouble before the wedding doesn’t mean a couple will break up, but Tigerlily has shared that her previous marriage ended because she felt her husband was too controlling. Adnan was upset with Tigerlily for taking too long during a hair appointment, even going so far as to time how long she took. It’s clear the couple has some compatibility issues to work through as well as different expectations from marriage given their upbringings.

Tigerlily’s ethnic background and personal life

During a Q&A session on her Instagram stories, Tigerlily confirmed she’s half-Japanese. She shared that her mother is Japanese and her father is Austrian and Native American. Tigerlily was originally named Mariko but legally changed her name to Tigerlily when she was older due to its association with a traumatic event in her life.

She lives in Frisco, Texas with her two children from a previous marriage. Tigerlily’s ex-husband Darren is the CEO of Tidel, a company known for manufacturing robbery deterrent products. She shared during the show that they decided to get married after she became pregnant at 30. Her ex-husband provided her with a luxurious lifestyle, but she described their time together as “living in a golden birdcage” due to his controlling behavior. She compared staying in their marriage to being in prison but she chose to stay with him for their children. Eventually, the two decided to separate and their divorce was finalized four years later.

After their divorce, Tigerlily worked as a handwriting specialist and entrepreneur. She has built up a large social media following even before joining the show. She rarely shows her children on her account, opting to blur their faces on the rare occasions she posts them. Some viewers speculate this is because their father doesn’t want their faces on social media, but Tigerlily has said she rarely shares her children’s pictures due to “privacy reasons.”

