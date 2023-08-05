What is ‘FBOY Island’ about?

It is a rare and glorious day when a new nation throws loose the shackles of its oppressors and declares its independence. In 2021, just such a joyous event occurred, and FBoy Island was born. It was more than a place – it was an idea. A feeling. More than that, it was a reality show on HBO Max where 22-year-olds took their shirts off.

Debuting on July 29, 2021, FBoy Island boasts a simple premise: 24 guys are secretly split into two groups, Nice Guys and FBoys. Three female contestants go on dates with the gentlemen, trying to determine which ones belong to which category. If they wind up with a Nice Guy, they’ll split a $100,000 prize with their new beloved. If they wind up with a treacherous FBoy, he’ll gobble up all the prize money like dirty little Fboys do, probably using it to buy Goldschläger shots at a strip club in Atlantic City if we know anything about FBoys. Eliminated Nice Guys go to a farm upstate called Nice Guy Grotto, where it’s always 72 degrees fahrenheit and people wave and say “hello” as they walk down the street. FBoys are sent to “Limbro,” where it’s never, ever Christmas and you have to wear flip-flops in the shower. We extrapolated a little bit.

And that’s the general gist of things: Beautiful people with well-oiled skin trying to doink each other out of cash. Hosted by acclaimed comedian and occasional masked singer Nikki Glaser, the show ran for two seasons of HBO Max before finding a new home on the CW for its upcoming third go-round.

The recently announced spinoff series FGirl Island, meanwhile, is a reality show chronicling the jaw-dropping triumphs and heartbreaking defeats of an MIT graduate working to break the glass ceiling in the field of biomechanics while pioneering the development of next-generation prosthetic limbs for the child victims of landmine accidents.

Sorry, we misread the press release. It’s the same thing but with FGirls.