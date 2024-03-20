What is ‘Palm Royale’ about and where can I watch it?

For those still yearning for a show to fill the void of The O.C. and others of its kind, Palm Royale is the answer. The new comedy takes on high society in a glossy trip to the beach.

The period piece takes place in the late ‘60s as one determined outcast tries to get into Palm Beach’s most exclusive club. Starring Kristen Wiig, the series follows Maxine, who is ready to start over when she moves to town. She quickly finds that the Palm Royale is the place to be if you want to make your way into high society. Like other social satires, the series explores the price you pay to fit in. (As Gossip Girl taught us, you’re no one until you’re talked about.)

However, it won’t be so easy for Maxine to find her place. The vapid world of the Palm Royale quickly sniffs her out as someone who doesn’t belong. Her biggest adversary is Evelyn (Allison Janney), who takes an immediate dislike to Maxine. Not to be deterred, Maxine continues to struggle uphill as she makes a name for herself and forges connections. Palm Royale finds inspiration from the book, Mr. and Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel. While not a one-to-one adaptation, the book weaves a similar tale where its protagonist Maxine tries to find meaning in winning a beauty pageant.

In the series, Wiig and Janney are only some well-known names in the star-studded cast. Also starring are Ricky Martin, Carol Burnett, Leslie Bibb, and Laura Dern in various roles. Fans will not want to miss Wiig’s return to the small screen.

Where is Palm Royale streaming?

Palm Royale is the most recent addition to AppleTV Plus. Arguably one of the most underrated streamers, the platform has an eclectic collection of television series and has a habit of greenlighting unique series that otherwise wouldn’t appear on television.

Fellow period series Physical had a specific perspective in its story as well. Starring Rose Byrne, the show explores Sheila Rubin’s attempts to get an aerobics studio off the ground as she lives with struggles in the ’80s. In addition to comedies, AppleTV Plus also offers a collection of gripping dramas such as Severance and Silo, gearing up for a season 2. The streamer is the perfect place for Palm Royale to find a home. The series airs on March 20, 2024, and will have a run of 10 episodes on AppleTV Plus.