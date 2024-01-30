What is ‘The Bachelor’ star Daisy Kent’s biggest pet peeve?

If there is one thing Daisy can't stand, it's this...

While every moment with Joey Graziadei is nothing short of spectacular — especially their one-on-one date in episode 2, where The Bachelor himself admitted to the camera that “It feels like I’m just on a date with my girlfriend” — The Bachelor season 28 has been a dream come true for Daisy Kent thus far, but her life is not always filled with sunshine and rainbows.

During the dinner portion of the date, Daisy shared numerous trials and tribulations in her life thus far, including her experience getting a cochlear implant in Germany. But the Minnesota native always manages to maintain a smile on her face. Her positive attitude is extremely admirable, and it seems to have stolen the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei already!

With an ability to turn a negative into a positive in seemingly any situation, there is just one thing that grinds her gears, with Daisy Kent admitting what her biggest pet peeve is in an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation.

When asked what her biggest pet peeve is, Daisy shared in said interview, “When your plane lands, but there’s no gate, so you’re stuck on the plane on the ground. The worst!”

Assuming that Daisy goes far on The Bachelor season 28, it looks like she will likely be making stops in a wide range of locations, from Jasper, Alberta to Montreal, Quebec to Mdina, Malta to Marbella, Spain and beyond. She might even make her way to Tulum, Mexico for the finale!

Nonetheless, our fingers are crossed that none of her flights have a hold up…

To find out for yourself if Daisy finds her perfect match (no pun intended) in tennis professional Joey, catch brand new episodes of season 28 of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu. With a storm brewing between Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon, the remainder of this season is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!