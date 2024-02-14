What is ‘The Bachelor’ star Maria Georgas’ guilty pleasure?

Coming into the beloved competition series with a black belt in Taekwondo, a love for a massive plate of al dente spaghetti — as well as a massive platter of sushi — an obsession with horror movies, and more, Maria Georgas is a woman who has been nothing but wholeheartedly herself on The Bachelor, fighting for the heart of the hunky Joey Graziadei alongside 32 other women.

While she has been involved in a great deal of drama thus far — notably involving Madina Alam, Sydney Gordon, and now Lea Cayanan — Maria has become most notable suitresses to stem from season 28 (for better or worse). Because a majority of her screen time has been consumed by the beef between her and Sydney — even embarking on an “awkward as ever” two-on-one date in episode 4 — fans of The Bachelor franchise have not gotten to know who Maria really is, resulting in loads and loads of questions about the Canadian cutie.

While simple questions like “How old is Maria Georgas?” and “Where is Maria Georgas from” just require a simple Google search, Bachelor Nation dove into who she truly is in an oh-so telling game of 20 questions, where she shared her celebrity crush, her biggest pet peeve, her hidden talent, and more.

In this exclusive interview, she also revealed her guilty pleasure, and it’s not what you would expect. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

What is Maria’s guilty pleasure?

Image via ABC

Given the fact that Maria is a horror movie fan — even sharing her love for the genre in her conversation with Joey on night one — we were shocked when we found out that her guilty pleasure is “a good romantic comedy.” Who doesn’t love a rom-com here and there though?

She elaborated on this statement, admitting to Bachelor Nation that while horror movies are her absolute favorite, the film that she has rewatched the most is Almost Famous — the 2000 comedy-drama starring the one and only Kate Hudson — deeming the leading lady to be “a queen” in the same interview.

While she was definitely not impressed by Joey’s favorite movie that he shared with her on night one, Remember The Titans, could Maria and Joey find lasting love with one another once season 28 of The Bachelor comes to a close, ensuring dozens and dozens of movie nights to come in the future? Only time will tell…

To find out for yourself where the duo goes from here, catch brand new episodes of the beloved competition series Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu. Reality Steve teased that the next few episodes are truly 10 out of 10s!