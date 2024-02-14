How old is Maria Georgas from ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

One woman who has been flooding our television screens as a member of the cast of The Bachelor is the one and only Maria Georgas, serving as one half of the biggest feud that season 28 has had to offer thus far.

Beginning in episode 2, 31-year-old Madina Alam felt as though her connection with 28-year-old Joey Graziadei was being hindered by their age gap. When Maria caught wind of this, she invalidated Madina’s feelings, telling the whole house that she was overreacting, as a three-year age difference is no big deal. This is when 28-year-old Sydney Gordon decided to stand up for Madina — intervening by calling Maria a “bully” and “verbally abusive” — with this drama ultimately reaching its peak in episode 4.

In episode 4, Maria and Sydney were forced to embark on an “awkward as ever” two-on-one date with Joey, where the women bickered back and forth and left The Bachelor himself with an extremely tough decision. Fans of The Bachelor franchise sided with Maria when it comes to this argument, and it looks like Joey did too, ultimately sending Sydney home in Malta.

While Sydney has come and gone — seemingly ending the feud once and for all — fans of The Bachelor franchise have failed to learn much about Maria beyond the beef, with viewers consistently asking seemingly obvious questions about the Canadian cutie.

Given that the drama on season 28 of The Bachelor began with a discussion about age, one of the most common queries has to do with Maria’s age, and fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to find out how old Maria Georgas is…

Maria Georgas is 29 years old

Serving as one of the few contestants that is actually older than Joey Graziadei, Maria Georgas is currently 29 years old as of February 13, 2024, born on August 27, 1994.

While the funky and fun individual failed to share any photos via Instagram for her 29th birthday — perhaps because she was filming The Bachelor? — she shared a series of sexy solo shots for her 28th birthday instead, sitting on the counter of a chartreuse bathroom with the caption, “28 🤎”

Given the way that Maria has been moving around the Bachelor Mansion, does she act like a typical 29-year-old with a splash of spunk, or is she immature for her age? Now that is truly a matter of interpretation…

Despite the drama that she has been involved in thus far, could executive assistant Maria be the perfect match (no pun intended) for tennis professional Joey, or is the damage already done? To find out where Maria and Joey go from here, catch brand new episodes of season 28 of The Bachelor Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.

Reality Steve teased that the next few episodes are jam-packed with juicy drama, so be sure to set your DVRs.