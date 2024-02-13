What is ‘The Bachelor’ contestant Maria Georgas’ biggest pet peeve, and is it Sydney Gordon?

The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei embarked on what might have been the worst date of The Bachelor season 28 thus far, exploring the blue grotto with two feuding individuals — Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon — in episode 4 of the hit competition show.

The drama between Maria and Sydney has been consuming our television screens since episode 2, beginning when 31-year-old Madina Alam felt as though her connection with Joey was being hindered by their three-year age gap. Because of this, Maria began to talk smack about Madina to the other women within the Bachelor Mansion — arguing that she is not old enough to be emotional over this, ultimately invalidating her feelings — which caused Sydney to stand up for her friend once and for all.

Intervening by calling Maria a “bully” and “verbally abusive,” this drama climaxed in episode 4 when Sydney and Maria were forced to embark on a two-on-one date with Joey. “Spending the whole day with Maria is like spending the whole day with the devil,” Sydney shared with the camera, prior to telling Joey that the common denominator of all of the drama within the Bachelor Mansion boils down to Maria, ultimately leaving the Pennsylvania native with an extremely tough decision.

Fans of The Bachelor franchise sided with Maria when it comes to this argument, and it looks like Joey did too. The 28-year-old ultimately sent Sydney home in Malta, but the feud is far from over, extending far beyond the beloved competition series…

In some post-filming press, it looks like Maria and Sydney are still on bad terms, with Maria sharing her biggest pet peeve in an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation. While this seems like a harmless question to answer, the pet peeve that she named drew quite a few similarities to her feud with the vintage store owner, leaving fans of The Bachelor franchise with one question: Why is the drama still going on months after filming came to a close?

What is Maria’s biggest pet peeve?

Assumed that this interview took place after filming for The Bachelor season 28 came to a close, when asked what her biggest pet peeve is, it is assumed by fans of The Bachelor franchise that Maria is taking a crack at Sydney with her response: “My biggest pet peeve is when you’re a mean-hearted and bring people down. Misery loves company.”

Calling each other a mean girl back and forth in both the Bachelor Mansion and in Malta, is this Maria’s way of indirectly calling Sydney her biggest pet peeve? It is all a matter of interpretation…

Nonetheless, even though she managed to make it through the “awkward as ever” two-on-one date, will executive assistant Maria end up being the perfect match (no pun intended) for tennis professional Joey despite all of the drama? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.

According to Reality Steve, the remainder of season 28 is sure to be a 10 out of 10!