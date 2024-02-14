What is ‘The Bachelor’ star Maria Georgas’ secret talent?

If you have been keeping up with The Bachelor, chances are you know the one and only Maria Georgas like the back of your hand, as she has been flooding our television screens ever since the premiere of season 28 on January 22.

Maria is known for being authentically herself (for better or for worse) on the beloved competition series, rubbing her fellow contestants — notably Sydney Gordon and Lea Cayanan — the wrong way with her rather aggressive attitude, ultimately leading to a great deal of drama thus far. Her individuality has caught the eye of Joey Graziadei nonetheless, causing her to coast her way to the top ten and fight for the heart of The Bachelor himself in Montreal, Canada.

Despite the drama she might have instigated, Maria is known for being wholeheartedly herself, openly expressing her love for sushi, spaghetti, and horror movies on the show. Because of this, fans of The Bachelor franchise cannot hep but wonder whether or not she has any hidden skills or talents that she has yet to share with the public.

In a game of 20 questions with Bachelor Nation, Maria revealed her celebrity crush, guilty pleasure, pet peeves, and more, as well as her secret talent. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Does Maria have a hidden talent?

During the group date in episode 3, Maria exemplified her hidden talent by taking the stage and doing a variety of twists and tricks at the Mrs. Right pageant — hosted by The Golden Bachelor girls April Kirkwood, Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts, and Nancy Hulkower — ultimately revealing to Bachelor Nation that her hidden talent is putting her leg behind her head. How wild is that?

In addition to this, in her official biography for the show, Maria revealed that she is a black belt in Taekwondo. When her fellow contestants find this out, they will not want to mess with her anymore…

It looks like Maria is truly a woman of many talents, but will it be enough to impress Joey and secure a Neil Lane sparkler in the end? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of the beloved competition series Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.

Reality Steve teased that the next few episodes of The Bachelor season 28 are truly 10 out of 10s!