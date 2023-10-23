What time does ‘Family Guy’ air?

'Bird is the word' continues being an intrusive thought in our minds, all these years later.

Family Guy isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon. The staple animated sitcom returned for its 22nd season in early October 2023, and will continue on through to at least 2025.

While many might think that the show’s golden age came and went a long time ago (we still love you, Peter’s rendition of “Surfin’ Bird” in season 7 episode 2), Family Guy’s ongoing presence on the airwaves for close to a quarter of a century is a testament to its everlasting popularity.

Much like The Simpsons and South Park; Family Guy continues to be a fixture in animated comedy. It parodied Star Wars, then went on to seemingly insert itself into the most serious of properties in the franchise it poked fun at. Put simply, it’s been nothing short of influential in popular culture.

So – whether you’re a lifelong diehard fan of Seth MacFarlane’s comedy, or just curious to check in and see how the series is holding up, here’s everything you need to know about when you can dive head first into the latest episodes of Family Guy.

Family Guy air time

Image via Adult Swim/Fox

Per Family Guy’s landing page on FOX, the Griffin family’s latest and greatest misadventures are landing on the network every Sunday at 9:30pm EST / 8:30pm CT over the course of season 22. For the ever-increasing population of cord-cutters out there, the new episodes will land on Hulu the very next day.

