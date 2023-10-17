What was Ariana Madix’s former Walt Disney World job and how could it help her ‘Disney100 Night’ performance on ‘Dancing With the Stars?’

We know that her performance will be truly magical!

If you have been keeping up with Dancing With The Stars as of late, it is clear that Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov are one of the strongest duos of season 32.

With “Disney100 Night” airing tonight (October 17) on both ABC and Disney Plus, the Vanderpump Rules star might have a leg up on her competition due to her history with The Walt Disney Company. But could she top the leaderboard?

Fans of Dancing With The Stars always rave about “Disney Night,” where the pairs dance to iconic songs from some of Disney’s most beloved movies and television shows, however, “Disney Night” is taking on a whole new life.

Instead of being the typical “Disney Night” we all know and love, the eleven remaining duos will participate in “Disney100 Night” instead, grooving to tunes from legendary Disney films, just one day after the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company — how special is that?

Tonight, Ariana and Pasha will perform a contemporary dance routine to “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II, which fans are so excited for, but little do they know that the 38-year-old has been preparing for this moment for years…

Keep scrolling to learn about Ariana Madix’s past with The Walt Disney Company, as well as how it can help her scores this evening.

What was Ariana Madix’s former Walt Disney World job?

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ariana revealed that she “used to hang out with Disney princesses” more often than not. But what does that mean, exactly?

As a cast member at Walt Disney World, calling yourself a “friend” of the character means that you used to portray them within the theme park, all in an attempt to maintain the mystery of the character itself — how whimsical is that?

Before beginning her life in Los Angeles, California, the television personality worked at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, portraying three different princesses throughout her time there: “My closest friend was Sleeping Beauty. I hung out with her the most, then Cinderella and Ariel.”

While she has never role played as Elsa from Frozen, the character she will be performing as in the ballroom tonight, it is safe to assume that her fantastic facial expressions and magical mannerisms will translate into her “Disney100 Night” performance on Dancing With The Stars.

While it may not help with her contemporary routine, Ariana has also accredited her beautiful ballroom frame to her time working as Ariel at Walt Disney World, ultimately proving that working at the theme park has helped her overall Dancing With The Stars technique: “That’s where these arms come from. These are Ariel arms. Quickstep arms.”

Will Ariana Madix blow the crowd away with her “Disney100 Night” performance, and will viewers get to learn more about her history with The Walt Disney Company? Tune in tonight (October 17) from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on both ABC and Disney Plus (with next-day streaming on Hulu) to find out — you will not want to miss this one!