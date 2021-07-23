When Does Dota: Dragon’s Blood Season 2 Release?

Hitting top viewership rankings with the release of Dota: Dragon’s Blood in March 2021, a second season for the Netflix Dota 2 anime is in the works.

Upon its release on March 25, Dota: Dragon’s Blood was the top-ranked rising show on Netflix, according to Media Play News. Utilizing a combination of Western animation and anime, the series pays homage to past anime hits like Berserk while creating an updated look similar to the Netflix Castlevania series.

The first season of Dota: Dragon’s Blood focuses on Davion, a dragon knight whose soul merged with an elder dragon. Davion pairs up with the moon princess Mirana in an attempt to stop Terrorblade from killing and collecting dragons’ souls to enhance his power.

Interested in catching the next season? Here’s what we know about Dota: Dragon’s Blood’s return to Netflix.

When does season two premiere for Dota: Dragon’s Blood?

Based on characters from Dota 2, the immensely popular MOBA game published by Valve, season two is expected to contain a number of characters from the video game while expanding on the story from season one.

Season two of Dota: Dragon’s Blood is called “Book II,” according to a post on Twitter, and is in production. No other information about the series has been released by either Netflix, Valve, or the Dota team yet. This means we don’t quite have a release date for season two.

The first season of the Dota 2 animated series contained a total of eight episodes with run times around a half-hour for each. It’s likely that season two will follow a similar format.

Season one of Dota: Dragon’s Blood was directed by Park So Young and Kim Eui Jeong, and was developed by Ashley Edward Miller. Yuri Lowenthal was the voice actor for Davion and Lara Pulver voiced Mirana. Both voice actors should return within the second season of Dota: Dragon’s Blood on Netflix.