When does Kelsey Toussant go home on ‘The Bachelor?’

Although Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Toussant had a rather slow start when it comes to their love story on season 28 of The Bachelor, after embarking on a one-on-one date in episode 6 that was filled with dozens of twists and turns (no pun intended), it looks like the pair is starting to finally find their rhythm.

Letting her vulnerable side shine during the dinner portion of the date — after practicing their finest Cirque du Soleil choreography, of course — Kelsey T. earned herself a rose, ultimately securing her spot in the top six alongside Jenn Tran, Maria Georgas, Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, and Rachel Nance.

Because her connection is seemingly behind some of the other contestants, fans of The Bachelor franchise are wondering whether or not Kelsey T. is sent home during the rose ceremony next week, which will narrow down the remaining women from six to four. Given that the final four will receive coveted hometown dates, respectively, advancing beyond this rose ceremony would be quite an impressive feat.

When does Kelsey Toussant go home on season 28 of The Bachelor? Fortunately, we got you covered…

Does Joey send Kelsey T. home, or does she make it to the end?

On February 26, the remaining women will travel to Jasper, Alberta, Canada for even more fun. Unfortunately, luck will run out for Kelsey Toussant in the Land of Maple Syrup, causing her to be eliminated just shy of the coveted hometown dates.

Reality Steve reported that Daisy and Kelsey A. will receive one-on-one dates in episode 7 — going horseback riding and enduring a polar plunge, respectively — causing the other four contestants to embark on a dreaded group date together. It is unclear who receives the group date rose, but Kelsey T. and Jenn will get the short end of the stick nonetheless, failing to receive roses during the seventh rose ceremony of the season.

While Kelsey T. will be out of the running after episode 7, who will end up stealing Joey’s heart at the end of The Bachelor: Maria, Daisy, Kelsey A. or Rachel? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of the beloved competition series Mondays on ABC, or stream them the next day on Hulu.

