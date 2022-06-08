Disney Plus’ newest show Ms. Marvel is finally here and is now officially the latest addition to the MCU’s Phase Four line-up. Where exactly it fits into the MCU timeline has been largely a question mark until recently, but new information from the streaming platform has painted us a clearer picture as to where the show fits into the overarching MCU storyline.

Ms. Marvel arrives just one month after the culmination of Moon Knight and by the time it concludes, will leave about a one month cushion before we meet Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Early reviews have been largely positive, and it’s clear Kamala Khan, played by newcomer Iman Vellani, is shaping up to be the next big superhero, teen or otherwise.

When does ‘Ms. Marvel’ take place in the MCU timeline?

When we meet her, Khan is just starting her superhero journey in New Jersey where she lives with her best friends and Muslim family. Unlike Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel clearly references other superheroes and storylines in the MCU, namely Captain Marvel, Khan’s biggest inspiration.

From the very beginning, it’s established that Ms. Marvel takes place after Avengers: Endgame, but how long after is what we didn’t know until now. Disney Plus has now updated its “Marvel Cinematic Universe in Timeline Order” section on the streaming platform to confirm that Khan’s origin story indeed takes place after the events of Moon Knight. When asked about how long after Endgame the show takes place, writer and producer Sana Amanat told The Direct it’s about two years later.

“So, I think right now, we haven’t put an official number on how many years have gone by since Endgame. I cannot tell you off the top of my head because I would butcher it. I feel like it’s one to two years [after Avengers: Endgame], something like that, but I don’t actually remember [specifically]. But we do have that in our timeline.”

Clearly, Marvel doesn’t want to put exact numbers on things until Phase Four is more clearly fleshed out. But canonically, Endgame took place in 2023, and Hawkeye took place about a year after that. Moon Knight took place sometime after Hawkeye, and since Ms. Marvel takes place a year or two after Endgame, that means it likely takes place in either 2024 or 2025.

Here’s the exact date and time of when each new episode of Ms. Marvel airs on Disney Plus.