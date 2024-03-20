Did the majority of homeless romantics binge all of Heartstopper season one in a week in preparation for season 2? Yes. Did those same romantics also binge all episodes of the second season? Also yes. If you’re as smitten with the adorable Netflix series about young love as we all are — and given the stats, I bet you are — then you’ve probably already finished season 2 and are looking forward to the show’s third outing.

It’s obvious that viewers just couldn’t get enough of Charlie and Nick’s budding romance, Elle and Tao trying to navigate a friendship becoming something more, Darcy and Tara giving us the lesbian representation the world needs, and Isaac getting to do more than just read this season. While there’s, thankfully, a ton of LGBTQ+ content available now (something that feels comforting given the dearth of anything but Glee when I was a young teen (and don’t get me wrong, I love me some Glee!)), most of it tends to be more serious or deal with darker themes. Those kind of stories are important, but Heartstopper‘s wholesome story of young love and friendship feels like a breath of fresh air and audiences are responding positively; there’s a reason the show has a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes!

We’re happy to report that Heartstopper has already been renewed for a third season. So while we await the new season with absolute excitement, let’s dive in and explore what we know so far about when to expect it.

Image via Netflix

After WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes originally halted its production, Heartstopper fanatics will be thrilled to learn that the final season finally has a concrete release window. As announced by Netflix via X earlier today, the third season of the acclaimed comedy-drama is scheduled for October 2024. Prior speculation pointed at the third outing possibly being released in summer 2024, but an autumn release date appears to be in the cards.

The first season adapted the first and second volumes of the graphic novel, while the second adapted the third, so we’re expecting season 3 to follow the events of the fourth volume. Author Alice Oseman also added original content to both seasons, so that will be something to look forward to after the long wait. So by the time the fall breeze moves in and we can smell the pumpkin spice lattes in the air, we’re sure the third season will be just as good of a watch as the first two.