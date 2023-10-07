The contestants might just be coming onto our screens, but in reality they were in Mexico months ago

Although the ninth season of The Bachelor/The Bachelorette spin-off series Bachelor in Paradise is only two episodes into its run, there’s already been plenty of drama and steamy moments for viewers to feast on. The show, which gathers former contestants from the franchise in an idyllic location in Mexico, has already thrown out a few shocks, and while these have all been fresh to the viewer, to the contestants it’s all old news as the series is filmed months prior to its release.

The show follows a familiar format, although there are some changes from its parent series. There’s an uneven number of men and women from previous iterations of The Bachelor/The Bachelorette, and every week one of the genders takes control of the famous rose ceremony, giving out the flower to people they feel strongly attracted to. Roseless contestants are sent home until strong couples are formed, at which point they decide to either get engaged or break up.

If you’re a fan of bartender Wells Adams and company, and have been wondering when Bachelor in Paradise 2023 was filmed, then read ahead to find out!

When was Bachelor in Paradise 2023 filmed?

Photo via ABC/Craig Sjodin

Filming for the ninth season of Bachelor in Paradise began on June 6 2023, as per showbiz gossip site Cheat Sheet. This means dedicated fans were well aware of the identities of many of the contestants before they were officially revealed, although the producers did manage to keep some things under wraps, especially as some were allegedly brought to Mexico but didn’t end up appearing in the show, as explained by blogger Reality Steve on the Daily Roundup podcast:

“Because they’re there doesn’t necessarily mean they are going to be part of the first cast. There are people that they are bringing to Mexico who will sit in a hotel room for maybe a week, they could sit there two weeks. They could be brought in at the beginning of the season to a hotel in Mexico and never make it on. It’s happened before, more than once. Just because someone you see is heading down there does not necessarily mean they are going to be on the show.”

Filming wrapped up just two and a half weeks later on June 23, as per Hidden Remote.

Where was Bachelor in Paradise 2023 filmed?

Image via ABC

This season of Bachelor in Paradise was filmed in Mexico as usual. The specific location is the Playa Escondida resort, which is just a short journey from Puerto Vallarta, and in the state of Jalisco which is the birthplace of tequila and mariachi music.