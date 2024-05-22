When will ‘Mayfair Witches’ season 2 air on AMC?

If it weren’t for Anne Rice, there would be no True Blood or The Vampire Diaries. The queen of Southern gothic horror, Rice gave birth to the Interview With the Vampire series and related supernatural stories.

Recommended Videos

AMC has developed the blood-drenched romance as well as the spin-off series, Mayfair Witches. Following the titular New Orleans family, the first season of the AMC show has adapted The Witching Hour, the first in a trilogy of the Mayfair family. Rowan has spent her life thinking she was normal, becoming a highly esteemed doctor, and living on her houseboat. But after her adoptive mother dies, she learns that she is in fact the heir to a terrifying prophecy.

Played by Alexandra Daddario in the show, Rowan returns to New Orleans to reconnect with her family and discover the secrets of her disturbing power. Season 1 culminates with Rowan realizing she is the heir to an Incubus-like spirit seeking to reincarnate himself in her womb. Ending on a cliffhanger, season 1 portends the deadly events of the future books. Fans are anxious to see when season 2 will reveal the next chapter of Rowan and Lasher (Jack Huston).

The last time we saw Rowan, she had the most disturbing birth of all time. She learns the incestuous truth of her parentage and decides to allow Lasher to come into being through her newborn. Rowan turns away from Cip (Tongayi Chirisa), the Talamasca agent, cementing her future down a dark path. Unfortunately for fans, there is no confirmed date when they can see the repercussions of Rowan’s choice. Following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, Mayfair Witches only went into production at the beginning of 2024. Variety reports that the series is set to premiere later in 2024. Though not a specific date, it is something to look forward to following the finale of Interview With the Vampire, season 2.

Variety reports several other developments in the upcoming season. Horror icon Ted Levine is set to appear as the long-awaited character of Julien Mayfair. Another insidious component of the Mayfair clan, Julien is the father of Cortland (Harry Hamlin), who sexually assaulted Rowan’s mother, which resulted in her birth. Julien appears in the book during the detailed history of the Mayfair line as one of the witches aware of Lasher and complicit in his plans.

The Walking Dead’s Thora Birch is also set to appear in season 2 as Gifford Mayfair, another branch in the family tree. These two actors are veterans in the industry and should add depth to the periphery characters in the series. Mayfair Witches has deviated somewhat from the source material so there is no telling what way the series will go in the next installment. The only thing for certain is Lasher will cause more chaos for this powerful line of women.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more