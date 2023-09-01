Where can I watch the ‘Adventure Time’ spinoff ‘Fionna and Cake?’

'You won't be able to tell if everything is going to be totally haywire." - BMO

Well Adventure Time fans, Fionna and Cake is out and streaming — it’s time to return to Land of Ooo. Following the in-universe, gender swapped versions of Finn and Jake, Fionna the Human and Cake the Cat, the series will detail this new pair’s adventures as they travel into the multiverse and battle evil.

Pretty classic Adventure Time style stuff, right? Attempting to emulate the magic and intrigue of Adventure Time is no easy feat, but it seems the creators of Fionna and Cake were up for the challenge. Thankfully.

Everything about this spin-off series is spot on, and folks have already begun to weigh in on the first two episodes released earlier this morning. It’s new, yet familiar. Bold, yet safe. It’s everything an Adventure Time follow up should be, and with a slew of positive reviews in tow, everyone is in agreement.

Where to stream Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake?

If the trailer, or it’s thumbnail didn’t giving anything away — Fionna and Cake is streaming on Max (formerly HBO Max), and slated for a ten-episode run.

There are few series as beloved as Adventure Time, and over the course of the show’s 10 seasons some of the most iconic moments of animated television were brought to life.

Now, the characters of Fionna and Cake get to deal with all sorts of gender swapped versions of original series’ characters – each with new personalities and motivations. I’m talking Ice QUEEN. PRINCE Gumball. LADY Lemongrabs, and so-so many more.

So, what are you waiting for? Make some bacon pancakes, and check out the first two episodes of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake on Max.