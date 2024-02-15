Where did ‘The Bachelor’ contestant Jess Edwards go to college and was she in a sorority?

And no, she did not go to the University of Alabama...

If you have been keeping up with The Bachelor since its premiere on January 22, chances are Jess Edwards has caught your eye, either due to her rather controversial behavior on night one — sharing a “smoochie poo” with Joey Graziadei and then proceeding to tell the whole house, as well as stealing time away from contestant Taylor Wiens — or due to the fact that she could be twins with Hannah Brown of Bachelor Nation.

Stemming from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Hannah was known for being a proud fan and alum of the University of Alabama, consistently shouting “Roll Tide!” on both season 23 of The Bachelor and season 15 of The Bachelorette. We cannot help but feel like Jess will shout “Roll Tide!” any minute on season 28 of The Bachelor as well, however, it turns out she is not an Alabama fan like her doppelgänger.

Where did Jess Edwards really go to college, and was she in a sorority? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Jess Edwards was a student at East Tennessee State University

After graduating from Unicoi County High School in 2017, Jess attended East Tennessee State University in her home state, receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in Multi/Interdisciplinary Studies — with an emphasis on Advertising and Public Relations — in 2020.

According to LinkedIn, Jess worked as a Sales Associate & Social Media Manager at Studio 6 Boutique, and a Salon Coordinator at Decorum Hair Salon outside of school, but as far as her on-campus activities go, she served as a member of the Digital Media Club and the New Member Coordinator for the Collegiate Merchandising Association.

To top it off, Jess was also extremely involved in Greek life, leaving fans of The Bachelor franchise with just one burning question: What sorority was she in?

Jess Edwards was a member of Alpha Delta Pi

Jess was a member of Alpha Delta Pi, accepting a bid during her first semester of her freshman year of college.

“Went from an only child to 100+ sisters overnight, and I couldn’t be happier,” Jess shared via Instagram on Bid Day — which took place on September 17, 2017 — all decked out in Alpha Delta Pi gear. How sweet is that?

This was not the only time Jess expressed her love for her sorority, taking to Instagram several times over the years to share some photos and heartwarming captions:

November 17, 2017: “Today is initiation day & I couldn’t ask for a better (big) sister to be by my side!! Thank you for everything you do & for being the sister I never had 💞 March 25, 2018: “First benefit down in the books, I love my sisters and what our chapter does for the Ronald McDonald house <333” May 3, 2018: “My sweet (little) biggie is leaving me & idk what I’m gonna do without her!!! Ur gonna do great things sweet cheeks 🤩”

While she might have “100+ sisters,” Jess is still looking for someone to share the rest of her life with romantically, and Joey might just end up being her perfect match. To find out for yourself if they are endgame after all, catch brand new episodes of season 28 of The Bachelor Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day on Hulu.

Screaming at Maria Georgas and telling her to “shut the f**k up” in episode 5, our fingers are crossed that this drama does not hinder her connection with The Bachelor himself…