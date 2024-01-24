Who is Taylor Wiens from ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

Despite there being a whopping 32 hopefuls trying to woo Joey Graziadei on The Bachelor – contestant Taylor Wiens found her fair share of screen time during the premiere (and not for a good reason).

Recommended Videos

While she looked rather ravishing exiting the limo and entering the Bachelor Mansion, things took an extremely strange turn when Taylor told Joey that she wanted to offer him as much support as possible during his The Bachelor debut, bringing what might be the biggest bra that has ever graced our television screens. “This is a huge bra,” Joey responded with goo goo eyes, before admitting that he was eager to talk to her inside. Her limo entrance was interesting (to say the least) but it seemed to have caught the eye of Joey Graziadei!

Things took a turn for the worse during Taylor and Joey’s one-on-one conversation inside the Bachelor Mansion, when a tipsy Jessica “Jess” Edwards — who shared the first smooch with Joey Graziadei – asked to steal Joey away, despite already chatting with him earlier in the evening. Naturally, this resulted in a rather heated conversation between Taylor and Jess.

While she did not secure a spot alongside frontrunners Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Lexi Young, and more, who is Taylor Wiens beyond her less-than-ideal journey on The Bachelor thus far?

Everything we know about Taylor

Born and raised in Olathe, Kansas, Taylor Wiens stayed in her home state for school, attending the University of Kansas from 2018 to 2022 where she majored in business marketing, minored in HR management, served as a member of Pi Beta Phi — as well as the chapter’s Director of Academics and Director of Lifelong Membership — worked as a Teaching Assistant within the Business School Professionalism Program, and more. Nowadays, the 24-year-old is putting her degree to good use, working as a Human Resources Administrative Specialist at True North Hotel Group in Chicago, Illinois.

When the Kansas native is off the clock, she loves eating sushi, doing hot yoga, going ice skating, reading Taylor Jenkins Reid books, spending time with her loved ones (while enjoying some good food) and more.

As for how Wiens acts in a relationship, she’s described as “witty, loyal, generous, and always up for a good time,” admitting to ABC that she has “been in serious relationships before and knows she’s ready for marriage.” Adding that Joey is 100% her type, we cannot help but hope that she is the perfect match (no pun intended) for this tennis professional.

Will Wiens manage to steal the heart of the hunky Joey Graziadei in the end? To find out for yourself, catch new episodes of beloved competition series every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.