Stars from the franchise reunite and compete for love in a new show on Peacock.

Peacock is expanding the Love Island franchise with a promising new series offering new twists, unexpected romances, and drama that fans are already eating up. Love Island Games reunites the franchise’s sexiest singles in a battle for love as they compete for $100,000 in a luxurious villa blessed with isolation.

What is Love Island Games?

Love Island veterans get a second chance at love when they return to the island and meet cast members from previous seasons. Fan favorites from all over the world compete on Love Island Games in challenges determining who must leave the island and who gets to stay.

Contestants compete in teams and pairs in a series Peacock describes as “the newest and cheekiest iteration of Love Island, combining all the best elements of the beloved reality dating franchise with a new twist.” The elimination-style game encourages singles to compete for love as well as victory.

Who hosts Love Island Games?

Love Island Games is hosted by British television personality Maya Jama, who also hosts Love Island UK. Scottish comedian Iain Stirling returns as the show’s narrator, offering his hilarious commentary on events as they unfold.

Where is Love Island Games filmed?

Like the rest of the franchise, the cast filmed Love Island Games on a secluded island. Over the years, the show has filmed on the island of Mallorca, Ninole in Hawaii, and Santa Barbara, California. The first episode of Peacock’s spin-off series stepped things up and filmed Love Island Games in Fiji.

Who will appear in the first season of Love Island Games?

The Love Island Games villa in Fiji is full of 26 singles ready to compete for a chance at love. Contestants from season 4 of Love Island UK include Eyal Booker, Georgia Steel, Jack Fowler, and Megan Barton-Hanson. Professional dancer Curtis Pritchard from season 5, Mike Boateng from season 6, and Liberty Poole and Toby Aromolaran from season 7 also compete.

Welsh professional soccer player Scott Van-der Sluis also appears on the show, making it his third appearance in the franchise in 2023 after participating in season 10 of Love Island UK and season 5 of Love Island USA. Others from Love Island USA include Kyra Green and Ray Gantt from season 1, Justine Ndiba, Cely Vazquez, Johnny Middlebrooks, and Carrington Rodriguez from season 2, Deb Chubb, Courtney Boerner, and Zeta Morrison from season 4, and Imani Wheeler from season 5.

Several fan favorites from Love Island AUS also compete, including Callum Hole and Jessica Losurdo from season 4, as well as the winners of season 3, Mitch Hibberd and Tina Provis. Participants from other areas of the world include Steph Blackos from season 2 of Love Island FR, Lisa Celander from season 3 of Love Island SE, and Aurelia Lamprecht from season 4 of Love Island DE.

How can I watch Love Island Games?

Love Island Games premiered on Peacock on Nov. 1, with new episodes airing on the streaming network daily except Saturdays at 9pm ET. The season finale will air on Nov. 20.