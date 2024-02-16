Where is ‘The Bachelor’ contestant Jess Edwards from and where does she currently reside?

This country girl might not be as much of a midwesterner as you would expect...

Jess Edwards has made a statement ever since the premiere of The Bachelor season 28 on January 22 — sharing a “smoochie poo” with Joey Graziadei and then proceeding to tell the whole house, as well as stealing time away from contestant Taylor Wiens — but how is her connection with The Bachelor himself?

Even after having little to no one-on-one time with the Pennsylvania native, Jess has managed to coast her way to the top ten of the beloved competition series, leading fans of The Bachelor franchise to believe that Jess and Joey have quite the connection nonetheless.

Because of this, viewers have began to take a deep dive into their compatibility — as well as the likelihood that their love would last in the real world — which brings up the question of whether or not their lifestyles are in sync.

Jess lives in neither Pennsylvania nor Hawaii — the two places in which Joey has spent the majority of his adulthood — but where does she actually live? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Jess Edwards is from Tennessee

Jess grew up in Erwin, Tennessee, graduating from Unicoi County High School in 2017 prior to attending East Tennessee State University.

Jess lived 15 miles away from her hometown in Johnson City, Tennessee while attending East Tennessee State University, where she served as a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority, a member of the Digital Media Club, and the New Member Coordinator for the Collegiate Merchandising Association.

Receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in Multi/Interdisciplinary Studies, with an emphasis on Advertising and Public Relations, her college career came to a close in 2020, but did the 24-year-old happen to stay in her home state after graduation?

Does Jess Edwards still live in Tennessee?

Despite living in Tennessee for over 20 years of her life, Jess decided to branch out after college, moving to Littleton, Colorado to work as an executive assistant at AC Disaster Consulting.

Nowadays, Jess lives in San Diego, California, sharing photos via Instagram of her hitting the beach, exploring new bars and restaurants, attending concerts and music feativals — specifically Stagecoach Festival in La Quinta, California — and more.

Given that a majority of Bachelor Nation lives in San Diego, California, would Joey be willing to move there with Jess, should their love last beyond The Bachelor? To find out whether or not Jess and Joey are a perfect match, catch brand new episodes of the beloved competition series Mondays on ABC, or stream them the next day on Hulu.

Telling Maria Georgas to “shut the f**k up” at the end of episode 5, it is unknown where Jess goes from here in terms of the show…