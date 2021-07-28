Where To Watch Danganronpa

Spike Chunsoft’s gruesome visual novel series is loved by players around the world. And now, you can watch it as an anime.

Released in 2010 and continuing development to this day, Danganronpa’s two anime offer another avenue to get into the growing series. And if you’re already a fan of the original games, then you’ll want to make sure you see the original storyline introduced in the show’s sequel, Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope’s Peak High School.

Curious to learn more? Here’s where to catch the Danganronpa anime.

Which season should you watch?

There have been three animated productions in the franchise which, alongside spin-off games and light novels, have helped fill in the world between the trilogy of mainline games. Two of these three productions are available for English audiences, but you’ll need a Funimation account first.

Studio Lerche’s Danganronpa: The Animation aired in 2013. Directed by Seiji Kishi, the 13 episode season is an adaptation of the first game, Trigger Happy Havoc. It might make a good starting point if you’re curious about the saw-like, murder-high-school premise the series is known for. Danganronpa: The Animation is available to stream on Funimation.

Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope’s Peak High School was produced again by studio Lerche, but directed by Daisei Fukuoka. Released in 2016, the original story is set in two arcs: Side: Future and Side: Despair. Future continues after the second game, while Despair precedes the events of the first game. Though each storyline aired simultaneously, Funimation now groups them separately.

Lerche and Kishi also made the OVA Super Danganronpa 2.5: Komaeda Nagito to Sekai no Hakaisha. It was only released with a special edition of Danganronpa V3 in Japan in 2017, and there’s no word of an English release.