Which celebrity couple does ‘The Bachelor’ star Daisy Kent consider ‘relationship goals?’

After an oh-so romantic one-on-one date in episode 2, it looks like Joey Graziadei and Daisy Kent are #RelationshipGoals, with the latter already solidifying her spot as the frontrunner of The Bachelor season 28 after opening up about her struggles with hearing loss during the dinner portion of the date.

After connecting on a deeper level with Daisy than he has with any of the other women — with her detailing her experience getting a cochlear implant just two years ago, something that changed the trajectory of her life once and for all — someone needs to give Neil Lane a call, because the Pennsylvania native looks like he is ready to pop the question. How wild is that?

Nonetheless, while Joey and Daisy might be a less famous version of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Jay Z and Beyonce, Tom Holland and Zendaya, and more, there is one celebrity couple who the Minnesota native dreams of having a love just like, admitting to Bachelor Nation who said celebrity couple is in an exclusive interview. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Not only does Daisy Kent have a bad case of Bieber fever, but she is also a Swiftie, deeming Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to be #RelationshipGoals.

Given that Joey is an athlete just like Travis — consistently showing off his tennis and golf skills throughout The Bachelor — will Daisy be his biggest cheerleader just like Taylor has been for her man? We will just have to wait and see how the remainder of season 28 turns out to see whether or not Daisy is in her Lover era in January of 2024…

To find out for yourself if Daisy is the perfect match (no pun intended) for tennis professional Joey, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu. With a storm brewing between Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon, the remainder of season 28 is sure to be jam-packed with drama!