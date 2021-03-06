White Vision Will Reportedly Return In [SPOILERS]

The old saying goes that nobody really stays dead in comic books or their big screen adaptations with the exception of Batman’s parents and Spider-Man’s Uncle Ben, and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at least, Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Quicksilver remains the only major superhero to have been killed off and stayed that way.

Paul Bettany’s Vision had Wanda Maximoff kill him, only to be brought back to life when Thanos used the Time Stone in Infinity War, where the Mad Titan proceeded to murder him all over again in order to pluck the Mind Stone from his head. If you count the version of the synthezoid that Wanda created to live out an idyllic life with, then the finale of WandaVision marks the third time he’s bitten the dust.

However, after a philosophical debate with the S.W.O.R.D.-programmed version of himself, it appeared as though Vision unlocked the memories of his evil counterpart, who then flew out of WestView, never to be seen or heard from again. That would indicate that he’s out there somewhere getting to grips with his newfound consciousness, making a return inevitable.

New WandaVision Posters Show Less Revealing Outfits For Scarlet Witch 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us the show was in development long before it was officially confirmed – that Vision could be set to make his MCU return in Armor Wars, which presents a couple of interesting storyline possibilities. Perhaps he could be the Stark Industries technology that Don Cheadle’s Rhodey is trying to track down, after he was born from J.A.R.V.I.S. and given a vibranium body.

Bettany’s performance in WandaVision won him a whole new legion of supporters, and after being a fairly unimportant presence in the MCU during his tenure prior to that, fans would now love to see him back in something like Armor Wars.