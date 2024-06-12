Who Did Simon Cowell Give His First Golden Buzzer To On ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 19?

The America’s Got Talent franchise has changed the lives of many talented artists and singers since the show first aired in 2006. Now that the NBC competition series is back, it’s already left a lasting impact on the audience. This time, a slightly changed show format allows the AGT judges to press the Golden Buzzer twice, sending multiple acts directly to the live shows.

In the episodes that have aired so far, judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sophia Vergara, and Heidi Klum are auditioning contestants. One of the impressive performances in season 19 was an audition by an R&B singer from Chicago, which left the X Factor judge Simon Cowell speechless.

As a songwriter, the contestant had been a part of the music industry for a few decades so this wasn’t the first time she performed in front of a huge audience. Her confidence, high notes, dance steps, and energetic stage presence automatically led the crowd to cheer on their feet. Simon couldn’t help but press the golden buzzer as he saw the ‘Hollywood star’ potential in her.

Simon Cowell gave Liv Warfield’s performance a Golden Buzzer on the AGT season 19 stage

Simon wanted to know more about Liv’s professional journey and music career and asked questions about her music style and why she chose to appear on America’s Got Talent and not some other talent show.

The Chicago native shared she had previously worked with Nancy Wilson and Prince’s band, New Power Generation. She also released her original music through a debut album called Embrace Me back in 2005 and appeared on The Late Night Show with Jimmy Fallon. The R&B singer explained that her career pathway wasn’t an easy one, she struggled to receive recognition in the music industry.

Liv stated that through her performance she wanted to give people a message of hope and encourage them to never give up on their dreams. Simon was moved by her performance and the way she viewed life, before hitting the Golden Buzzer, the X-Factor judge said:

It was like being, in a good way, punched in the face by your energy, the band, all these years of frustration. And you’ve come on here and I’m sorry I can’t give you a yes. I’ve got to give you one of these.”

All judges and the AGT fans are excited to see Liv perform live, now that she has secured her position in the competition. New episodes of America’s Got Talent season 19 air every Tuesday at 8/7c exclusively on NBC.

