Who is Adam related to on ‘Claim To Fame?’

After correctly guessing Naomi’s celebrity relative in episode 4 — the first correct guess of the season — Adam has quickly become the star of Claim To Fame season 3. With his celebrity relative seemingly on nobody’s radar, we would not be surprised if he wins the beloved competition series!

Eager for answers, we put our thinking caps on and did everything we could to determine Adam’s celebrity relative for ourselves. Fortunately, we were successful.

Adam’s celebrity relative is…

After some extreme social media sleuthing — as well as deducing some of the clues revealed on the show — Claim To Fame fans found out that Adam’s celebrity relative is the one and only Michael Bolton.

For those unfamiliar, Bolton is a singer known for his time as the frontman of the rock band Blackjack. He has an extensive catalog of more than 24 studio albums and more than 28 million albums sold in the United States, which includes solo hit songs like “When I’m Back on My Feet Again,” “Love Is a Wonderful Thing,” and “How Can We Be Lovers?” He is a true legend within the music industry. How impressive is that?

As for how this celebrity relative was revealed, on the first day in the Claim To Fame mansion, Adam told his fellow contestants during a game of “Two Truths and a Lie” that his celebrity relative is his uncle, an actor, and won a Grammy Award. According to social media — as well as some interviews he has done in the past — Adam’s mother is Bolton’s sister, meaning that Bolton is Adam’s uncle. Upon conducting further research, we learned that Bolton has also won two Grammy Awards, meaning his lie during “Two Truths and a Lie” was that his celebrity relative is an actor.

In addition, there were several clues on the clue wall related to Bolton, notably a lightning bolt that references his legendary last name. We should have seen that one coming!

Nonetheless, there are still some A-list celebrities who have yet to be revealed on Claim To Fame season 3. To find out for yourself whether or not these predictions are accurate, catch brand new episodes of the hit competition show every Wednesday at 10:00pm ET/PT on ABC.



