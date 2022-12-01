Who is Goody Addams in ‘Wednesday?’ The family’s witch ancestor, explained

The history of the Addams family has never really been adequately explained before in the previous screen adaptations of the mystery and spooky clan, but Netflix’s smash-hit series Wednesday fixes that by diving deep into the dark secrets of its eponymous heroine’s lineage. On top of learning the murderous conspiracy of Gomez and Morticia’s teenage years, the Tim Burton-directed show also introduces essentially the original Addams family member, Goody Addams.

Jenna Ortega pulls a dual role as Goody, who may appear to be the opposite of Wednesday with her blonde hair, but she actually shares much in common with her descendant. Throughout the season, we learn more and more about Goody and the truth about Jericho, the town which is home to Nevermore Academy, the school for supernaturally gifted outcasts that Wednesday attends, but if you’ve still got questions about this fascinating family member then keep reading for some answers.

Goody, the original Addams, explained

Image via Netflix

The biggest twist Wednesday makes to its title character is the addition of psychic powers, with the gothic teen having been afflicted by visions of both the past and the future for the past couple of months before enrolling at Nevermore. Morticia ultimately reveals to her daughter that her abilities are genetic and an Addams learns to master their gift by being shown the way by a ghostly guide. In Wednesday’s case, that’s her ancient ancestor, Goody Addams.

Like Wednesday, Goody was a raven, a psychic whose visions are connected to darker impulses (unlike Morticia, who is a dove, experiencing good-natured visions). However, during her lifetime in Jericho in the 1600s she was persecuted as a witch by Joseph Crackstone, the evil puritan town leader who burned all the town’s outcasts. Although she failed to prevent him from murdering her family, Goody was able to entrap Crackstone in a tomb with a bloodlock, meaning only one of her bloodline could free him.

Unfortunately, in the present day, Crackstone’s own descendant, Laurel Gates (masquerading as Nevermore teacher Miss Thornhill), uses Wednesday’s blood to release Joseph in order to complete his mission to wipe out all outcasts. Goody appears to her doppelganger while she’s fatally wounded to inform her that she heal her wounds by passing her spirit through her, but she will never be able to see her again. The deed is done and Wednesday is ultimately successful in destroying Crackstone forever and completing Goody’s good work.

Although Goody claims she can’t visit Wednesday again, it feels like there’s still much to be explored about her, including the hint that she was possibly involved in founding Nevermore Academy in the first place, as a haven for outcasts, as well as the suggestion that Wednesday may be her reincarnated. We’ll have to see what’s next for the Addams clan, both alive and dead, if and when Netflix does the smart thing and announces a second season.