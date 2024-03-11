The love life of the season six standout has been tabloid fodder in the lead up to the reunion.

Every season, we tune in as an assortment of good-looking, hopeless romantics search for a connection on Love Is Blind, and every season we are somehow surprised when — surrounded by a camera crew and public scrutiny — the relationships don’t pan out.

Recommended Videos

A similar fate occurred in the currently airing sixth season of the Netflix dating show, when fans cheered on as contestant Jessica Vestal pursued a connection with Jimmy Presnell. A love triangle with fellow participant Chelsea Blackwell ensued, and Jess ultimately left Love Is Blind empty handed (and hearted).

Naturally, given fans’ insatiable interest in the off-camera antics of reality TV stars, questions have arisen as to who Jess is currently dating, with the single mother’s love life becoming tabloid fodder in the lead up to Love Is Blind’s season six reunion on March 13.

Who is Jess from Love Is Blind dating?

Jess wore her heart on her sleeve during her time on Love Is Blind, so it’s only natural for fans to want updates on her dating life (parasocial relationships are important, too!). As of March 2024, Jess is single, and the reality star confirmed as much in a video shared to TikTok. Responding to fans’ burning questions in early-March, Jess can be seen lip synching a response to whether she is in a relationship.

“It was ‘no’ 15 minutes ago, and it’s ‘no’ now.” Jess elaborated on her single status in the accompanying caption, promising fans that she will inform them when she is in a relationship and urging them to instead focus on the Love Is Blind contestants who actually might be “wifed up.” While the video goes some way in explaining Jess’ current relationship status, she has been romantically linked to fellow reality stars in recent weeks.

In early-March, it was reported that Jess was dating Harry Jowsey, known as a contestant on the Netflix dating show Too Hot To Handle. The pair were first spotted on a vacation in Mexico in September 2023. Harry and Jess were seen packing on the PDA and enjoying an ocean swim, with Jess being the latest of Harry’s rumored list of flings that includes Too Hot To Handle castmate Francesca Farago and YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

In any case, it seems Jess is maintaining her single status, though she does have eyes for a certain Love Is Blind contestant. During a recent interview on The Viall Files podcast, hosted by The Bachelor alum Nick Viall, Jess revealed she had a “strong connection” with another Love Is Blind castmate during her time on the show, but refused to name who the lucky man was.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to match Jess’ description to Ariel, a 32-year-old mortgage broker who appeared briefly on season six. Or perhaps it could be Johnny, who Jess was spotted with at an airport in February 2024. We might just have to wait for official confirmation though, since Jess said she has “learned to hold my cards closer to my chest with stuff like that.”