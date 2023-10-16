Who is JP from ‘Love is Blind’ dating?

The most recent season of Love is Blind might just be the most dramatic yet.

That claim is certainly up for argument, but the cascading failures of season 5 — from several failed relationships to a lawsuit — are certainly putting the show’s prominence to the test. Can it survive so many issues in a single season? Or will season 5 be its last?

Those of us who live for Love is Blind‘s mess would certainly be disappointed to say goodbye, but season 5 will surely present some new hurdles for the future of the show. If it does spell the end of Love is Blind (the U.S. version, at least), season 5 will go down in history as the most chaotic season on record. Past the lawsuit, at least one completely cut storyline, and plenty of contentious confrontations, one character’s lack of drama weighed him down. Being quiet is all well and good, but it was ultimately the downfall of Taylor and JP’s relationship. That failure may have led to bigger and brighter futures for both halves of the pairing, however, if their claims during the reunion are to be believed. According to the former fiancés, they’re both in happy, loving relationships with people they met after they said goodbye to Love is Blind.

Who is JP dating now?

There are some restrictions that come with a stint on Love is Blind, and one requires that the participant’s social medias give nothing away. We’re not supposed to know, ahead of aired episodes, how each couple is doing. This persists even after the wedding episodes air, as some couples have been known to reunite and date, even if they refused the “I do” on their big day.

As such, JP’s Instagram is absent of any mention of his new girlfriend. This will likely change in coming weeks, as — with the reunion behind them — Netflix’s romance gag order should be done now. That’ll give JP — who’s full name is Jared Pierce — the space to share news of his new bae to his heart’s content, and clue his fans into their future.

JP informed the Love is Blind masses, during the reunion, that he had been with his current girlfriend for around a year. Given the timeline between the show’s filming and airing, that likely means they started dating within a few months of he and Taylor’s break-up. They’ve been happily together ever since, and JP had high praise for his new flame in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum.

The good ol’ boy praised his girlfriend as “super sweet and really understanding,” and gushed over her love of dogs and football. “We just have fun,” he said. “We can just giggle and laugh at each other, and it’s a really good time.”

JP also said that his communication has seen a major improvement with his new girlfriend. So, while we don’t yet know her name, it seems the new girl is getting a better side of JP than Taylor did. Here’s hoping they can make it last.