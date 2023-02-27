Who is Seven of Nine in ‘Star Trek: Picard?’

Seven of Nine (played by Jeri Ryan) has led a troubled life. Born as Annika Hansen, both her parents were maverick scientists who irresponsibly carted her off toward the Delta Quadrant of the galaxy so they could study the behavior of the murderous Borg Collective.

Unsurprisingly, things did not go according to plan, and young Annika was forced to watch her parents suffer assimilation before succumbing to the same fate herself. For the next two decades, she lived as a drone, assisting in the murder and assimilation of a diverse number of species. That all changed when she was freed from the Borg Collective by Captain Janeway and the Voyager crew.

She introduced herself to them as Seven of Nine; a Tertiary Adjunct of Unimatrix Zero One (but would eventually let them call her Seven of Nine). Seven found life as an individual hard at first, and would sometimes make immoral decisions to protect her new “Collective of Voyager.” With great effort, she learned to date and even look after children, but she always kept that cold, calculating edge that made her one of the most interesting characters on board the ship. One of Seven’s most questionable acts involved killing a wounded alien to preserve the lives of the crew.

After Janeway skilfully brought Voyager home, Seven joined the Fenris Rangers, an organization that protected the border of the Federation with hard frontier justice. This suited her non-nonsense personality well. She eventually formed a close relationship with Starfleet legend Jean-Luc Picard. As Star Trek: Picard‘s third season opened, Seven was First Officer of the U.S.S. Titan, serving under the uninspiring Captain Liam Shaw.